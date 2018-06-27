BREAKING NEWS: Justice Anthony Kennedy Retiring
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jayson Werth told Fancred Sports on Wednesday that he is calling it a career after more than a decade of playing in the MLB.

During his MLB career, Werth slammed 229 home runs and 799 RBI in 1,583 games as he helped the Phillies win the World Series in 2008.

The bearded outfielder made his retirement announcement as he was on the seven-day disabled list of the Triple-A club Tacoma Rainiers.

Werth told FanCred that he was certain his final time playing professional baseball was the game against Nashville on June 8.

“I’m done … whatever you want to call it,” he told the site.

Werth mustered up a .206 batting average with a .686 OPS in 36 games for the Rainiers this season.

