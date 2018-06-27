Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have very passionate fans but where exactly do the Birds supporters rank among the whole NFL?

A recent study finds that the Eagles have the third best fan base in the entire league. Placing top-3 is not bad at all but when you consider the teams that rank above them, the study’s findings might prove a bit tough to swallow for Birds fans.

The study says the New England Patriots have the second best fans, as the Dallas Cowboys (yeah, those guys), rank as having the best supporters in the NFL.

In ranking the fan bases, the study relied on three key measurements of fan loyalty: Fan Equity, Social Equity, and Road Equity.

“Fan Equity” amounts to how much fans spend on their team via tickets and merchandise. The Eagles rank 12th in that area. The Cowboys are tops in that department with the 49ers and Patriots right behind them.

“Social Equity” measures the passion of the fan base when it comes to following the team on social media and various platforms. The Eagles rank sixth, while the Patriots are best and the Cowboys come in second.

“Road Equity” is about how well the fan base travels but adjusting for the win-loss record. The Eagles rank second in this category but the Cowboys rank best again.

Now, it may not feel good for Eagles fans to know that Dallas has something to brag about, according to this study, but they should have their minds eased by knowing Philadelphia is home to the defending Super Bowl champions.

No need to study that, it happened.