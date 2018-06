Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SPAIN (CBS) – Amazing video shows a dog proving he’s really man’s best friend.

The heroic dog shows he can save his handler’s life.

Poncho, a police dog from Madrid, Spain, dashes out to his handler, who lies still after pretending to pass out.

Poncho jumps up and down on his chest and then pauses to listen to see if he’s breathing.

He repeats the CPR after that.

The video has been viewed 1.7 million times in just three days.