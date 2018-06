Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Investigators want to talk with a man they say was caught on surveillance cameras using a stolen credit card.

Philadelphia Police say the man was seen using the card at the Target store on Monument Road, around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Police say he used a credit card stolen from a car on Kelly Drive less than an hour before.

The man charged more than $300 worth of merchandise.

Contact police if you recognize him.