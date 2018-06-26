Authorities Investigating 4th Fire At Gloucester Township Complex In Last 10 Months

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A townhome complex in Gloucester Township, with a history of arson, has caught on fire, again.

Fire marshals are investigating the fire at the Iron Gate Townhomes in Sicklerville as suspicious.

They say flames broke out at the complex currently under construction around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

This is the fourth time the complex has caught on fire within the last 10 months. The first fire broke out in late September, then in November and in January.

Investigators say, like the latest fire, those all began in the middle of the night.

Each instance has been investigated as possible arson. So far, there have been no arrests.