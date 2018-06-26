Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A townhome complex in Gloucester Township, with a history of arson, has caught on fire, again.

Fire marshals are investigating the fire at the Iron Gate Townhomes in Sicklerville as suspicious.

Authorities Investigating 4th Fire At Gloucester Township Complex In Last 10 Months

Credit: CBS3

They say flames broke out at the complex currently under construction around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

This is the fourth time the complex has caught on fire within the last 10 months. The first fire broke out in late September, then in November and in January.

Investigators say, like the latest fire, those all began in the middle of the night.

Each instance has been investigated as possible arson. So far, there have been no arrests.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch