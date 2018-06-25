Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS/AP) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in Wilmington over the weekend.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to a notification of shots fired late Sunday night.

They found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

New Castle County paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene. He was later identified as Curtis Gregory of Wilmington.

An investigation is ongoing, and no further details were immediately released.

