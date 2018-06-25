Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police make a quick arrest following the shooting of a 19-year-old man in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section. Police tell Eyewitness News they may be close to making a second arrest.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday on the 2800 block of North 7th Street.

Police say a gunman opened fire, striking the victim in the arm and abdomen.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Investigators say nearby surveillance cameras captured the shooting on video.