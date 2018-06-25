Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CAPE MAY N.J. (CBS) — A small engine plane lands on the beach in Cape May after witnesses say the pilot was flying erratically.

This viewer posted video to Facebook shows the moments before the plan touched down behind the United States Coast Guard Base around 8 Sunday night.

According to the Coast Guard, after landing, the person flying the plane exited and ran off!

Now a search involving police, fire, and the Cape May Sheriff is underway to find the missing pilot.

The Coast Guard training center is on lock down while crews continue to search.