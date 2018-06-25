Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Atlantic City’s Ocean Resort Casino says they are offering 18 different dining options for customers ranging from casual to fining dining.

“We worked to create dining experiences for our guests that would offer them a reason to visit Ocean Resort Casino frequently. I believe we have created something for everyone with a wide array of different options in atmospheres that we hope make our guests feel comfortable and at home in our resort.” said Frank Leone, CEO of Ocean Resort Casino.

CASUAL DINING/BREAKFAST

Café 500

Café 500 is the casino’s 24-hour restaurant which features menu favorites to satisfy cravings no matter what time of day.

Harper’s

Harper’s is a traditional bistro that will be the resort’s brunch destination, featuring a relaxed atmosphere with views of the skyline and garden.

Cereal Town

Cereal Town features all varieties of cereal for all times of day.

The Ocean Buffet

The Ocean Buffet will open this winter and offer an assortment of food and beverages.

LUNCH AND DINNER

SkyCafe

SkyCafe captures the beach experience with relaxing views. The café will serve lunch and dinner daily and feature a number of traditional plates, plus a full seasonal bar menu with beer options, wine lists and a trendy selection of crafted cocktails.

Topgolf Swing Suite

You can channel your golf game at the world’s largest Topgolf suites. Topgolf Swing Suite will serve lunch, dinner and late-night snacks from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Whether you are there to play or practice in one of its 11 bays, or to watch your favorite game at the bar, there are a number of menu options to satisfy every taste.

Villain & Saint

For guests of all ages looking for a gathering spot that accommodates tastes that range from the conventional to the radical, from the hardcore to the frivolous, Villain and Saint rock n’ roll music hall and eatery will serve dinner daily from a simple pub menu and will offer shows four days a week.

Pit Boss Beer & BBQ

The casino will even feature a spot for BBQ lovers. Pit Boss Beer & BBQ will offer a wide selection of specialty barbeque meats and sauces along with traditional barbeque sides to complement the experience.

Zhen Bang Noodle & Sushi

At Zhen Bang Noodle & Sushi, customers can enjoy sushi rolls, steaming bowls of noodles and other Asian cuisines. Zhen Bang is open for lunch, dinner and late-night dining.

Wahlburgers

Burger lovers can enjoy signatures dishes from the Wahlberg brothers. Mark, Donnie and their older brother Paul offer a selection of fresh burgers, house-made condiments, crispy haddock, seared chicken and vegetarian sandwiches and other signature items. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner.

Distrito

Award-winning Chef Jose Garces created a specialty concept restaurant named Distrito, a taco truck design with additional seating conveniently located in the heart of the casino. Serving lunch to late night daily, the menu features customer favorite mahi mahi tacos, fresh house-made guacamole and el jefe margaritas.

FINE DINING

American Cut

American Cut, by Chef-partner Marc Forgione, returns to Ocean Resort Casino. Known for capturing the nostalgic essence of the traditional steakhouse with an ambiance that has been adapted for today’s modern social life, American Cut will offer dinner daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. In addition to serving its steakhouse staples, the restaurant will offer specialties like Surf and Turf for two, 3-day dry aged Tomahawk Chop and 2-pound Chili lobster along with the property’s largest wine list and a robust selection of scotch and craft cocktails.

Dolce Mare

Executive Chef Paolo Dorigato brings a lifetime of culinary passion from his upbringing in Trentino, Italy, and his experiences at legendary restaurants Le Cirque and Cipriani to create a bold, authentic and seasonal menu of Italian favorites in their purest form. Dolce Mare will offer a mix of Dolce’s signature dishes such as the infamous meatballs over creamy polenta and Veal Milanese. Dolce Mare will also offer seafood items such as day boat scallops and Branzino al Forno. The bar showcases an extensive wine list and specialty cocktails.

Amada

Chef Jose Garces’ signature restaurant Amada will also be returning to Ocean Resort Casino. The menu will feature the rich tradition of Spanish cuisine, including popular favorite Cochinillio Asado – a whole roasted suckling pig and a vast selection of fine wines and specialty cocktails.

The Ocean Resort Casino will officially open on June 28.