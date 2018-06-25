Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers has won Rookie of the Year honors at the NBA Awards.

The guard averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, joining Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson as the only rookies to post those numbers in a season.

Simmons helped Philadelphia to a 52-30 record, including ending the season with a 16-game winning streak.

He beat out finalists Donovan Mitchell of Utah and Jayson Tatum of Boston.

Joel Embiid, who was was up for Defensive Play of the Year, was snubbed after losing to Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

