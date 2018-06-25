Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Reading Terminal-based Fox & Son Fancy Corn Dogs say they are raising awareness for suicide prevention through sales of their “Bourdain Fries.”

The business, who named the fries after celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, will donate 100 percent of sales this week to suicide prevention.

The “Bourdain Fries” come with Escargot, Pernod, butter, and shredded American Grana. The dish costs $10.

The famed cook, writer and host of the CNN series “Parts Unknown” killed himself nearly two weeks ago in a luxury hotel in France. The 61-year-old was born in New York, but grew up in the New Jersey suburb of Leonia.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.