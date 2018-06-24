Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A photo of a California teen is going viral on social media because she was captured helping a man on her flight who is blind and deaf.

Clara Daly and her mom were flying home from Massachusetts when a flight attendant asked if anyone knew American sign language.

Teen Helps Blind And Deaf Man Communicate; Uses Sign Language To Relay Information On Flight

credit: cbs3

Clara says she immediately volunteered to help a man who was struggling to communicate with the Alaskan Airlines crew.

“I pressed the call button, she came and was like “so we have a passenger on the plane who is blind and deaf so do you know how to finger spell” and I was like yeah I totally know how to finger spell,” said Clara.

She helped the man get a drink and then just sat down to chat!

Clara’s mother was so moved by her daughter’s gesture, that she snapped a picture and shared it on Facebook.

Clara says she hope the publicity encourages others to learn sign language.

