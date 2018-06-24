Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A newborn in New Zealand is making headlines for being just the second baby ever born to an elected World Leader in office.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made her first appearance Sunday after giving birth to her daughter Neve, on Thursday.

Many hope the 37-year-old will become a role model for combining motherhood with political leadership.

The only other World Leader to give birth while holding office was the late Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 1990.