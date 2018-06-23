Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maikel Franco went 4 for 4, Carlos Santana homered and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Saturday.

With the Phillies leading 3-2 in the eighth, Santana sent a drive into the Philadelphia bullpen in left-center field off Kelvin Herrera for his 13th homer of the season and second in two games. Franco later added an RBI single.

Philadelphia’s Odubel Herrera, who had homered in five straight games, went 0 for 4.

The Phillies have won five of six while the Nationals have lost three of four, scoring a total of nine runs. Anthony Rendon homered for Washington.

Aaron Nola (9-2) stiffened after a shaky first inning, giving up two runs on four hits over six. He struck out five and didn’t allow a hit after the second inning, bouncing back from four-run, 4 1/3-inning effort last time out. Nola also hit an RBI single.

Seranthony Dominguez worked the ninth for his fourth save.

Erick Fedde (0-3) allowed three runs on eight hits in six-plus innings.

With the score 2-all, Franco doubled leading off the seventh and moved to third on a groundout. Pinch-hitter Jesmuel Valentin lifted a fly to right, Franco tagged and just beat Adam Eaton’s throw home with the safe call surviving a replay challenge.

Daniel Murphy’s two-run single in the first inning gave Washington the early lead, but the Phillies strung together four two-out singles — the last by Nola — in the second to tie it.

