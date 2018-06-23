Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

KENNETT SQUARE (CBS) — A crash involving two vehicles sent victims to the hospital Saturday night.

Authorities say the crash happened at W Doe Run Road and N Mill Road in Kennett Square, Chester County.

According to Police, transports were taken to both Christiana and A.I. duPont Hospitals, indicating there was a child injured.

The conditions of the victims are unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS3 and CBSPhilly.com for details.