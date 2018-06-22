Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A consumer watchdog group is warning parents about the dangers of summer toys for children.

World Against Toys Causing Harm says low riding wheeled toys, water balloon slingshots, lawn darts and other summer toys can cause harm to kids.

The top-10 list can be found here.

W.A.T.C.H. says more than 2.5 million American children are injured each summer, adding that many of those accidents are preventable.