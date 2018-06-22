Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Whether it’s history, science, sports or the arts, when it comes to museums, Wilmington has got you covered.

CBS3’s Meisha Johnson hit the road to explore some of the many spots you can spend a summer day.

First stop, The Hagley Museum and Library located on 235 beautiful acres along the bank of the Brandywine River.

All that water once powered machinery for the DuPont’s gun powder business, founded on this site in 1802. But over time, the company developed much more.

“Today we think of DuPont and we think of chemicals, nylon, Lycra, all the things they’ve done,” said Jessica Eisenbrey with Hagley Museum.

And you might be surprised to learn some of the places their creations have traveled.

“A lot of people may not realize but spacesuits that have gone into space, have used DuPont materials within them… they’ve had role in keeping people safe while they’re in space,” said Eisenbrey.

And we can’t forget DuPont’s role in auto finishes.

“This is just another fun exhibit and another great way to showcase, you know, where we started in 1802 and where DuPont is today,” said Eisenbrey.

If animals are more you speed, consider the Delaware Museum of Natural History where you’ll find a variety of creatures, both current and prehistoric. In fact, they have the only dinosaur exhibit in the state of Delaware.

If artwork is more your style, the Delaware Museum of Art can also be found in Wilmington. The facility houses approximately 12,000 works of art from modern pieces to 19th century classics. The beauty extends outside too – throughout the peaceful grounds of the Copeland Sculpture Garden.

And if you’re a sports enthusiast, head on over to the Delaware Sports Museum and Hall of Fame located at Frawley Stadium.

“What we’re basically here for, is to celebrate the legacy of Delaware athletics, pay homage to the great athletes, coaches teams and things like that and really we are kinda the living history of sports in the state of Delaware,” said Scott Selheimer with the Delaware Sports Museum.

The place is chock full of all things sports, from mascots, to Olympic luges and baseball legends. You can even see how some sporting equipment has evolved.

But if you’re looking for something for your little sport, the Delaware Children’s Museum is the perfect spot.

“Delaware has a very rich arts and culture history and we’re a part of that,” said Jen Bush with the Delaware Children’s Museum.

With a little imagination kids can become construction workers, budding architects or simply spend time exploring and discovering.

All the while making sure to have plenty of fun!

“We want you to play and learn and make memories,” said Bush.