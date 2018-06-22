Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — How many cups of coffee do you drink each day? If it’s more than one, you may become a healthier you.

German researchers say four cups of strong coffee a day could trigger a process that helps prevent heart attacks.

They say it appears that caffeine improves the way the cells inside our blood vessels work, basically making older cells perform like the younger ones.

They also found that coffee helps the heart to recover after a heart attack.