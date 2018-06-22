Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MANTUA, N.J. (CBS) – Part of Jefferson Road in Mantua, New Jersey is closed due to a pothole on the road on Friday morning.

Mantua Police posted a picture on Facebook of the pothole on Jefferson Road, between Jackson Road and Breakneck Road. According to police, County Highway say they are hoping to have the roadway open by 2:30 p.m.

Police say the pothole is about two feet in diameter, but is approximately six feet deep and spreads out under the road surface.

The closure may affect travel to Clearview Regional High School, which is holding their gradation today.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.