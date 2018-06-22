Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.

Police say crews were called out to the 5000 block of Irving Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a child struck by a vehicle.

When they arrived on scene, they found 5-year-old Xavier Moy critically injured. He was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he died of his injuries.

Police say the car was traveling westbound, hit Xavier while he was playing in the street and then took off.

DEVELOPING: Sad news to report. We just found out Xavier died as a result of his injuries. Police are looking for a green sedan. Any information call 911 immediately. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/7561vNQXwL — David Spunt (@DavidSpuntCBS3) June 22, 2018

Xavier’s family says he was playing outside with his friends when he was hit by the car.

“This is awful. He hit a child and left the scene. It’s very, very unfortunate,” said Judith White, Xavier’s grandmother. “He’s a sweet little boy, bubbly, a lot of personality and this is just so sad.”

Police say they are looking for a green sedan. They are canvassing the neighborhood to look for any potential surveillance video.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.