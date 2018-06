Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the 14th overall pick in the NHL Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers select Joel Farabee.

Lookin' good in that #Flyers orange Joel! Learn more about the Flyers 14th pick: https://t.co/mVC5tgngp4 pic.twitter.com/CIohYhQCXl — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 23, 2018

Farabee, who plays left wing, stands at 6-feet and weighs roughly 164-pounds.

He has committed to playing for Boston University for the 2018-19 season.

Farabee was born on Feb. 25, 2000 in Syracuse, New York.