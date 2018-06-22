BREAKING: Power Outage In Center City Area Following Reported Explosion That Injured 1
Filed Under:hot dog water, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (CBS) — A man selling so-called “hot dog water” at a Vancouver festival last weekend had something else in mind.

Toys ‘R’ Us Announces Last Day Of Sales

The bottles full of the water used to boil hot dogs were marketed as a gluten-free, weight-loss drink and cost $29.57 a bottle.

However, it was all a stunt.

Paul McCartney Brings James Corden To Tears In ‘Carpool Karaoke’

In the fine print, the makers explained it was a lesson in being duped by product marketing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch