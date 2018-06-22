Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (CBS) — A man selling so-called “hot dog water” at a Vancouver festival last weekend had something else in mind.

The bottles full of the water used to boil hot dogs were marketed as a gluten-free, weight-loss drink and cost $29.57 a bottle.

However, it was all a stunt.

In the fine print, the makers explained it was a lesson in being duped by product marketing.