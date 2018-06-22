Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Camden County Department of Health is warning the public after they say a woman tested positive for measles.

Officials say individuals who visited the Cooper Family Medicine Clinic inside the Salvation Army Kroc Center, located at 1865 Harrison Avenue in Camden, on June 14 between 2:45 and 6:30 p.m. should contact their personal physician or the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services.

“If you have had relatively close contact with an infected person, the risk of you developing measles could be significant if you haven’t previously had the disease or have not had the immunization,” said Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services. “Symptoms of measles include a rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and bordering redness of the eyes. There is a long incubation period associated with measles of between five and 21 days.”

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby. Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

If you develop symptoms of measles, the Department recommends that you call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department.

Camden County has a toll-free hotline to answer the public’s questions concerning measles: 1-800-999-9045.

