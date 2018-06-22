Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not unusual for people to call out sick, but Tia Smith, a Camden County Jail employee, no longer has her job because she decided to make her call from Las Vegas.

The New Jersey Civil Service Commission says the corrections officer booked and took a vacation to Las Vegas while lying to her employer in order to prolong her time in Sin City.

Smith initially told investigators that the weekend getaway to Las Vegas in February of last year was a gift from a friend, who told her just a couple of days before the trip, and that she did not know about her departure and arrival times, according to court documents. She also said when attempting to change her plans she learned of a $200 cancellation fee.

Smith then told investigators that she got sick following an ATV excursion and decided to call out sick as she was scheduled to work the following day. She added that her flight back would have given her enough time to begin her scheduled shift at the jail.

But Smith’s story changed constantly about when she booked her ticket, when she became aware about the itinerary, what she and those around her did to change her plans before returning to work, when she allegedly got sick and what she told her immediate supervisor about where she was at during the time of her feigned sickness, according to court documents.

The court’s decision on the firing of Smith upheld a previous ruling by a judge.