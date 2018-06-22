BREAKING: Atlantic City Officer Stabbed, Man Shot By Police, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Says
By Brandon Longo
Filed Under:Atlantic City, Local TV

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An investigation is underway in Atlantic City after authorities say an officer was stabbed and a man was shot by police on Friday night.

It happened in the 600 block of North Kentucky Avenue around 6: 30 p.m.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, an officer was stabbed and taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center—City Campus. The officer is listed in stable condition.

Investigators also say a man was shot by police in the same location. It’s unclear if the shooting victim is the knife-wielding suspect.

The man who was shot is currently at AtlantiCare Medical Center—City Campus.

No further information is available at this time.

