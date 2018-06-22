By Titus Falodun

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many people in the Philadelphia-area are still scratching their heads as they digest what Brett Brown and the Sixers did on draft night.

If Sixers interim GM and Head Coach Brown wanted to make his mark as an front office executive, he surely did so with the moves made on Thursday night.

Brown started the night pleasing Sixers fans with the selection of Malvern, Pennsylvania-native and Villanova forward Mikal Bridges.

But that is where the excitement ended as Brown and the Sixers draft brass moved Bridges for Phoenix Suns’ 16th overall pick Zhaire Smith, of Texas Tech, and a 2021 first round pick.

According to Brown, the move provided the Sixers a 3-and-D player they really liked, in addition to a 2021 first round pick that they hope to use to get an already established star in the league.

“We are star hunting or star developing,” Brown said. “That’s how you win a championship.”

Well, if that is how you win a championship, then the Sixers must acquire one of the big name talents this summer, next season or next summer.

If not, Brown’s draft looks like a big gamble that may take years to determine the outcome.

Regardless, Brown has just put himself on the map, for better or worse.