BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) – A woman’s body has been found in Bridgeville after heavy rains caused widespread flooding Wednesday night.

According to officials, the woman’s body was found in McLaughlin Run Creek Thursday morning.

Police have identified the victim as 64-year-old Wendy Abbott, of Upper St. Clair.

According to police, a family member reported Abbott missing on Wednesday night. Police, fire and public works officials immediately began searching for her. Her vehicle was found abandoned on a road near McLaughlin Run Road and Morrow Road.

Debris was piled high under Bower Hill Road Bridge in Bridgeville. Multiple dumpsters, at least one car standing upright, and a lot of logs all washed down McLaughlin Run Creek. Excavators have since cleared away the debris.

“All I saw was the water from the creek here overflowing the wall and sidewalk here and no other escape except for more going under the bridge,” said Tiffany Vandergriff.

Not far away, Baldwin Street was a muddy mess. Bruce Cherosky was sweeping mud from the first floor of his home.

“Since the last flood, I gutted everything off of the first floor and moved everything upstairs,” said Cherosky. “I was just sitting on steps watching it come up.”

Wednesday night’s flood is worse than Hurricane Ivan in 2004. In fact, the dates of Ivan and Wednesday night’s storms are marked on the wall next to the garage door of Bob Orient’s business, Orient HVAC.

“This time everything you see inside is gone. Insurance will cover some of it,” said Orient.

The bar was just remodeled this past year at the nearby Italian Club, which is now covered in mud.

The borough manager said FEMA is coming out to assess the damage. She said she placed Bridgeville under a state of emergency.

Meanwhile, a state of emergency was declared in Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair after storms brought heavy rains and severe flooding to that area.