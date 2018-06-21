NBA DRAFT: Sixers Select, Trade Villanova’s Mikal Bridges To Suns For Texas Tech’s Zhaire Smith Storylines And Players To Watch | Villanova Prospects
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers selected Villanova’s Mikal Bridges with the 10th overall pick in the NBA Draft, only to trade him for the Phoenix Suns’ 16th overall pick Zhaire Smith, of Texas Tech, on Thursday night.

gettyimages 916183736 NBA DRAFT: Sixers Select And Trade Villanovas Mikal Bridges To Suns For Texas Techs Zhaire Smith

LUBBOCK, TX – FEBRUARY 07: Zhaire Smith #2 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders shoots a free throw during the game against the Iowa State Cyclones on February 7, 2018 at United Supermarket Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Texas Tech defeated Iowa State 76-58. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

The deal involves the Suns getting Bridges as they send Smith to Sixers. The Suns will also send 2021 first-round pick via Miami in deal too.

Bridges became the first Villanova player selected in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Sixers also drafted guard Wichita State’s Landry Shamet with the 26th pick in the first round.

 

