PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers selected Villanova’s Mikal Bridges with the 10th overall pick in the NBA Draft, only to trade him for the Phoenix Suns’ 16th overall pick Zhaire Smith, of Texas Tech, on Thursday night.

The deal involves the Suns getting Bridges as they send Smith to Sixers. The Suns will also send 2021 first-round pick via Miami in deal too.

In addition to Zhaire Smith, the 76ers will receive a 2021 first-round pick from Phoenix, via Miami in the deal. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 22, 2018

Bridges became the first Villanova player selected in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Sixers also drafted guard Wichita State’s Landry Shamet with the 26th pick in the first round.