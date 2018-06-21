Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA officials released a report Thursday that includes proposals to change the way the agency does business with riders.

The report, prepared by an outside consultant, includes suggestions for new routes, and no transfer fees.

SEPTA officials tell Eyewitness News no decisions have been made, the report was simply a suggestion.

“This is the beginning of a process. All things are on the table,” Deputy General Manager Richard Burnfield told Eyewitness News.

The report suggests more direct routes that are easier to understand.

“Now is the time to look at this and to reach out to our customers. They’re looking for frequency of service,” Burnfield said.

Change takes time and SEPTA is no exception. Expect route changes, if they happen, to take up to two years.

“Take a deep breath. Nothing is changing tomorrow. This is the very beginning of a process,” Burnfield said.

Burnfield says there will be opportunities for the public to give input. The changes would have to pass a vote.

To read the full report, CLICK HERE.