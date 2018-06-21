Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The quest for the services of LeBron James to join the Sixers and play in Philadelphia picked up steam again as “#PhillyWantsLebron” flapped in the sky in New York on Thursday.

The #PhillyWantsLeBron campaign continued as the banners flew high over the Barclays Center and Manhattan ahead of the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

One banner reads: “Strive For GOATness.”

Power Home Remodeling is behind the banners and billboards that went up in Cleveland earlier this year.

James, who is considered an all-time great, can become a free agent this summer if he opts out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also called the campaign flattering.