NBA DRAFT: Who Could Be There For Sixers At No. 10 | Storylines And Players To Watch | Villanova Prospects
Filed Under:Lebron James, Local TV, sixers, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The quest for the services of LeBron James to join the Sixers and play in Philadelphia picked up steam again as “#PhillyWantsLebron” flapped in the sky in New York on Thursday.

Hey NBA Execs: Go Nova If You Want A Steal In The Draft

philly wants lebron 3 e1529617785293 #PhillyWantsLeBron Banners Fly High In New York Ahead Of NBA Draft

Credit: (Becca Laurie)

philly wants lebron 2 #PhillyWantsLeBron Banners Fly High In New York Ahead Of NBA Draft

Credit: (Becca Laurie)

The #PhillyWantsLeBron campaign continued as the banners flew high over the Barclays Center and Manhattan ahead of the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

One banner reads: “Strive For GOATness.”

Power Home Remodeling is behind the banners and billboards that went up in Cleveland earlier this year.

James, who is considered an all-time great, can become a free agent this summer if he opts out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also called the campaign flattering.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch