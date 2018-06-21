Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have released a security video from inside Kenny’s Place in Kensington after an explosion rocked the building.

Police are now searching for the person responsible for throwing an explosive device at an ATM on Wednesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at Jasper Street and East Allegheny Avenue.

The security video showed smoke and debris quickly filling Kenny’s Place, while outside, the boom sent people scattering.

“It was like a flashing light and then a big boom!” said Luisa Moreno.

“I see smoke. Everything, there is smoke and then my fire alarm get off,” said a man who was working at the beer distributor at the time and didn’t want to give his name.

“Oh, it was so loud. It just literally shook the building,” he said.

He then called 911. When police arrived, they viewed the security video and found just before the explosion, a man and woman walked in the store. The man then took an explosive device from his back pocket and gave it to the woman. She then put it in the front part of the ATM, lights the fuse, and both then run away. Seconds later, the ATM bursts.

“I was outside on my block smoking a cigarette and I just heard a big boom! And I almost fell off my seat,” Moreno said.

Security video then shows the man coming back to the store, fishing around the machine’s broken pieces, probably looking for money. He eventually leaves. Police say the safe of the machine is still kept intact.

“The safes are very secure in those ATM machines and it’s very difficult, even with an explosion, to breach the safe,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say the device exploded and the top of the machine was damaged.

Police are unsure what type of explosive device was thrown.

No injuries were reported.

On June 17, police say a teen was caught on camera throwing an explosive device inside a Chinese restaurant, which is also in Kensington.

That incident happened on the 700 block of East Thayer Street, just after 11 p.m.

Significant damage was caused to the building. Police say no one was inside the restaurant but people do live on the second floor. Luckily, no one was injured.

It’s unclear at this time if the incidents are connected.