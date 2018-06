Phillie Phanatic Injures Woman After She Was Shot In Face By Hot Dog Launcher During GameKathy McVay got hit in the face by a hot dog Monday from the Phillie Phanatic’s mobile hot dog launcher.

Want To Put A Ring On It? Eagles Launch World Championship Ring SweepstakesWorld Champions has a nice ring to it and the Philadelphia Eagles want to give you that feeling for real.

Hey NBA Execs: Go Nova If You Want A Steal In The DraftIf NBA executives are truly about bottomline as they look to get the biggest bang for their buck this upcoming draft, then they should look no further than The Main Line.

Who Could Be There For The Sixers At No. 10Here are some players who could be around when the Sixers select 10th overall in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Jay Wright On Sixers Possibly Drafting Mikal Bridges: 'He Would Definitely Be Excited If He Was In Philly'For Villanova Men's Basketball Head Coach Jay Wright, having four players enter the draft is uncharted territory and it's also pretty incredible.

Jewelry Company Selling Eagles Super Bowl Replica RingsEagles fans can also wear their own Super Bowl championship rings!

NFL Players Respond To President Trump's Request For Names Of People To PardonDoug Baldwin, Malcolm Jenkins, Anquan Boldin and Ben Watson penned an editorial in The New York Times asking the president to make some changes with his pardoning power.

Philadelphia Eagles Receive Their Super Bowl RingsThe moment we've all been waiting for... the Philadelphia Eagles received their Super Bowl rings and they are stunning!

#PhillyWantsLeBron Banners Fly High In New York Ahead Of NBA DraftPower Home Remodeling is behind the banners and billboards that went up in Cleveland earlier this year.

'Boardwalk Eats' At Citizens Bank Park Offering Shore-Themed Menu ItemsThere's a new boardwalk to tell you about and it's serving up all of your favorite summer foods. There's even a view of a giant sandcastle, but it’s not where you think!