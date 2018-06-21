Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman represented the Villanova Wildcats well on Thursday night after all three were selected in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

NBA DRAFT: Sixers Select And Trade Villanova’s Mikal Bridges To Suns For Texas Tech’s Zhaire Smith

Malvern’s own Bridges had a whirlwind night, as he went from the jubilation of being the Philadelphia 76ers’ 10th overall pick to the real life realization of going to the Phoenix Suns in a trade for Texas Tech’s Zhaire Smith.

Bridges goes from a winning and talented young core to a losing but talented even younger core, led by NBA sharpshooter Devon Booker.

Meanwhile, Bridges’ fellow Nova teammate Donte DiVincenzo, who was selected 17th overall, is headed to Milwaukee to play for a Bucks team that can make a deep playoff run next year with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way.

Rounding out the night as the 30th and last pick in the first, Omari Spellman landed with the Atlanta Hawks. The multifaceted big man will be joined by Nova teammate Jalen Brunson, who went 33rd overall. Former Sixers assistant and new Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce will look to both Spellman and Brunson as he works to rebuild a franchise.

This was a memorable night for Jay Wright and the Wildcats program.