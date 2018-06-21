NBA DRAFT: Who Could Be There For Sixers At No. 10 | Storylines And Players To Watch | Villanova Prospects
Filed Under:Local TV, Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, Trenton

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said that police heeded the warning of Wilson Elementary School teacher Danielle Grady prior to a shooting at last weekend’s Trenton Arts festival that injured 22 people.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office release states “without Grady’s warning, additional deaths and injuries would likely have occurred.”

trenton Prosecutor: Teachers Facebook Post Prevented More Deaths, Injuries In Trenton Mass Shooting

Credit: (CBS3)

The release states Onofri received information on Wednesday that a former Hamilton Township police officer saw Grady’s post and directed Trenton police to the warning around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Trenton police responded with a heightened security presence at the Art All Night festival, according to the release.

Onofri said Grady’s post was made in hopes of tipping off her law enforcement friends on Facebook.

35435999 1643159025801368 789431417254707200 n Prosecutor: Teachers Facebook Post Prevented More Deaths, Injuries In Trenton Mass Shooting

Credit: CBS3.

Two suspects are in custody and police have charged them. Another suspect, an alleged shooter, died during the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch