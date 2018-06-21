Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said that police heeded the warning of Wilson Elementary School teacher Danielle Grady prior to a shooting at last weekend’s Trenton Arts festival that injured 22 people.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office release states “without Grady’s warning, additional deaths and injuries would likely have occurred.”

The release states Onofri received information on Wednesday that a former Hamilton Township police officer saw Grady’s post and directed Trenton police to the warning around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Trenton police responded with a heightened security presence at the Art All Night festival, according to the release.

Onofri said Grady’s post was made in hopes of tipping off her law enforcement friends on Facebook.

Two suspects are in custody and police have charged them. Another suspect, an alleged shooter, died during the shooting.