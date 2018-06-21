Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kate Spade will be laid to rest Thursday in her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri.
The designer’s funeral will be held in the same church where her grandparents got married.
Spade was found dead of an apparent suicide on June 5.
She started the fashion brand, Kate Spade New York, in 1993 and sold her shares in 2006.
The company is donating $250,000 to a 24-hour texting service for people in crisis.
It will also match donations up to $100,000 and plans to donate to other mental health causes in her memory.