PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heavy rains prompted the National Weather Service to issue flood watches and warnings across the western Pennsylvania area as high waters caused damage from the South Hills to Fayette County and spots in between.

A Flash Flood Warning was extended until midnight for Allegheny County.

Meanwhile, much of southwestern Pennsylvania, as well as parts of West Virginia and Garrett County in Maryland were under a Flash Flood Watch much of the night.

There were multiple reports of flooding across the area.

Allegheny County Emergency Services Asst. Chief Steve Imbarlina says there were at least 66 swift water rescues completed across the county with help from additional crews from Beaver and Washington counties.

High waters caused numerous problems along Banksville Road. There were reports of a number of vehicles stuck in the rising waters.

The people inside reportedly had to stand on tables while waiting to be rescued from the flood waters.

The Bethel Park Police Department was urging drivers to seek shelter in higher elevations and stay off the roadways.

Elsewhere in Allegheny County, there were flooding reports in North Fayette, Carnegie, Scott Township, Mount Lebanon, Munhall and West Mifflin. Crews were also responding to a number of swift water rescue calls in Bridgeville. Also, Bridgeville Police says Bower Hill Road has been closed in both directions due to retaining wall damage along the creek. There’s no word yet on when it will reopen

The Port Authority also suspended service on the T Wednesday night due to the flooding.

Earlier in the day, there was also flooding in the umpire’s tunnel at PNC Park.

Wednesday night’s game was eventually postponed due to the rain.

Destructive flooding was also reported in Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

In Westmoreland County, flooding was reported on Greenacres Lane, next to Route 30. Loyalhanna Creek was overflowing its banks.

Also, Allegheny County closed Boyce Park, Settlers Cabin and the North Park and South Park pools due to the inclement weather.

Allegheny County said no emergency workers were injured while responding to flooding.

Crews will begin damage assessment on Thursday morning.