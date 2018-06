Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Kingsessing.

It happened on the 1900 block of Ithan Street, just before midnight Wednesday.

Police say a 42-year-old man was shot four times in front of his own home.

He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say neighborhood security cameras could help them find the suspect.

So far, investigators don’t know what triggered the violence.