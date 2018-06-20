Police: Video Shows Teen Throwing Explosive Device Inside Kensington Restaurant

Watch Live
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a teen caught on camera throwing an explosive device inside a restaurant in Kensington.

The incident happened on the 700 block of East Thayer Street, just after 11 p.m. on June 17.

Police say a boy believed to be between the ages of 13-15 was seen on surveillance video igniting an M-type explosive and throwing it inside the building.

Credit: Philadelphia Police

Significant damage was caused to the building.

Investigators say the teen was seen roaming the area several times with another juvenile before the incident.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

