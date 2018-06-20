Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A man is accused of using a chemical spray during a fight at a Delaware McDonald’s that sent three people to the hospital.

Newark police say they responded to the McDonald’s at 815 South College Ave. on Sunday around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a fight where a disabling chemical spray was used.

Police say an investigation revealed that 62-year-old Stephen Mikulcik, of Newark, got into an altercation with a woman at the fast-food restaurant. The woman then exited the restaurant and told her boyfriend what happened.

According to police, the boyfriend, identified as 59-year-old Elbert Woodson, of Wilmington, came into the McDonald’s and began attacking Mikulcik. That’s when Mikulcik, police say, left for his car, came back into the restaurant, and used the disabling chemical spray on Woodson and other patrons inside the restaurant. Investigators say Mikulcik also began punching them.

Police say an off-duty Delaware State Police trooper and a retired trooper were at the restaurant at the time and were able to disarm Mikulcik and physically detain him until officers arrived.

Three people were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Mikulcik has been charged with assault, offensive touching, reckless endangering and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned and released after posting $12,500 secured bond.

A warrant for Woodson is on file for assault and disorderly conduct.