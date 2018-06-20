Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Lyft and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to provide free rides for those battling cancer.
Lyft says patients in Philadelphia and New Jersey can now contact the American Cancer Society for free rides to cancer treatments. The American Cancer Society will be able to use Lyft’s Concierge tool to request those rides as part of the American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program.
The rides are available to and from treatments, and are free of charge.
The program is also available in Las Vegas, Miami, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles and St. Louis.
For more on how to get rides through the program, visit www.cancer.org or call 800-227-2345.
glad to hear they are helping these poor souls in need of assistance to make the treatment appointments. kudos to Lyft