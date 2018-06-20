Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For Villanova Men’s Basketball Head Coach Jay Wright, having four players enter the draft is uncharted territory and it’s also pretty incredible.

“As we talk to the general managers, they ask you about each guy,” Wright said. “So you get through the conversation and you are like, ‘Wow, man, there’s four of our guys. You know each year you talk about one or two of your guys– It’s been a wild offseason.”

Wright knew he was going to lose Jalen Brunson, the National Player of the Year and Mikal Bridges, a first-team All-American but then it was a championship game that changed the fortunes of Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman. And Wright has been there for his players every step of the way.

“You want the guys to go into the draft, but they are like your children–you want them to go if it’s a good situation for them,” he said. “And if it’s not, you know it’s going to be good for you. But you are trying to make sure they have the right information. It worked out for Donte and Omari, Thank god, that we got really good feedback, so it was really easy to tell them that this is an easy decision and you are doing the right thing.”

Wright also touched on the possibility of the Sixers drafting a hometown legend.

“He knows it a profession and he’ll be happy wherever he goes, but he would definitely be excited if he was in Philly,” Wright said.

“It’s really fulfilling, because you really don’t have anything to do,” Wright said about hanging out with his players on NBA Draft night on Thursday. “You can just sit and watch them enjoy all of their hard work and their dreams come true, and their family who’s feeling the same for them. It’s a really unique evening and a special night for a coach.”