HANOVER, GERMANY - JUNE 12: The Facebook logo is displayed at the 2018 CeBIT technology trade fair on June 12, 2018 in Hanover, Germany. The 2018 CeBIT is running from June 11-15. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Facebook announced that it is allowing group administrators to begin charging $4.99 to $29.99 a month for exclusive membership to groups that include parenting, cooking and home cleaning.

Want To Put A Ring On It? Eagles Launch World Championship Ring Sweepstakes

In the past, Facebook groups were free. This new subscription-based model brings an exclusivity that Facebook once had when it was strictly a collegiate social media platform.

Facebook says the new feature will allow groups to grow their content and audience while garnering funds for improvement.

It remains to be seen if the new paywall will drive Facebook users away.