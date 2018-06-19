Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study is coming out that adds fuel to the debate over which is smarter, cats or dogs.

A team at Vanderbilt University studied the brains of both.

They found that dogs have roughly double the number of cortical neurons in their brains compared to cats.

According to a professor who worked on the study, the findings show dogs are more biologically capable of doing more complex things.