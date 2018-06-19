Watch Live
  • KYW News at 11 PM
    11:00 PM - 11:40 PM
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study is coming out that adds fuel to the debate over which is smarter, cats or dogs.

A team at Vanderbilt University studied the brains of both.

Philadelphia Zoo Welcomes New Baby Giraffe, Beau 

They found that dogs have roughly double the number of cortical neurons in their brains compared to cats.

According to a professor who worked on the study, the findings show dogs are more biologically capable of doing more complex things.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch