PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA’s Center City Concourse has been renamed the “Downtown link” as part of a major overhaul.

Officials announced the name change this morning and showed off upgrades to the underground walkway.

The $164-million repair and improvement program includes new escalators, brighter lighting and updated signage.

The multi-phase project is expected to be complete in 20-20.