Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A hit-and-run driver crashed their vehicle on the Atlantic City Expressway on Tuesday afternoon, according to the New Jersey State Police.

It happened just before 4 p.m. when police say the driver of a Chevy van was fleeing an accident on the eastbound lanes of the Expressway in Hamilton Township.

That’s when State Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver struck a guard rail and hit a sign near the Frank Farley Service Plaza.

The driver was arrested.

No injuries have been reported.