PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Zoo debuted a new baby giraffe this Tuesday. Baby Beau was born to Philadelphia Zoo’s giraffes Stella and Gus on Sunday, June 9th.

This is the second offspring for Stella and Gus, who are also parents to seven-year-old Abigail, born at Philadelphia Zoo in July 2010. The calf will be on exhibit in the African Plains area at the Zoo.

Meet baby Beau! We are so excited to welcome a new baby #giraffe boy, born to Stella and Gus on Sun 6/10. Standing at 5 feet 7 inches, Beau made his public debut today and is currently getting used to his home in African Plains! MEET BEAU: https://t.co/G7f8hvtQb3 pic.twitter.com/yND2xY1OYM — Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) June 19, 2018

Beau stands 5-foot seven-inches at birth and can weigh anywhere from 100-150lbs.

The zoo is home to a family of four giraffes: 12-year-old Gus, 17-year-old Stella, their seven-year-old daughter Abigail and newborn Beau.