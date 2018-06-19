Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
AVONDALE, Pa. (CBS) – The Pennsylvania State Police have deployed their first body-worn cameras.
State Police say select troopers in three troops in Avondale, Somerset and Uniontown have received the cameras as part of a pilot program.
Last summer, the Pennsylvania State Police was awarded a $52,000 federal grant to develop policy and training surrounding the use of body-worn cameras.
The funds were used to purchase approximately 30 body-worn cameras.
The troopers will wear the cameras while on duty through the end of 2018.