Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

AVONDALE, Pa. (CBS) – The Pennsylvania State Police have deployed their first body-worn cameras.

State Police say select troopers in three troops in Avondale, Somerset and Uniontown have received the cameras as part of a pilot program.

Last summer, the Pennsylvania State Police was awarded a $52,000 federal grant to develop policy and training surrounding the use of body-worn cameras.

The funds were used to purchase approximately 30 body-worn cameras.

The troopers will wear the cameras while on duty through the end of 2018.