Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fire investigation is underway in East Germantown Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 5600 block of Sprague Street, just after 2 a.m.

The flames spread through at least four homes.

So far, the Red Cross is helping six people who were displaced.

One firefighter was overcome by the heat and was was treated at the scene. Officials say he is OK.

No word yet on what caused the fire.