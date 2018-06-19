Watch Live
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first prescription drug made from the marijuana plant could soon be approved by the FDA.

Regulators are expected to issue a decision by the end of June on the drug epidiolex.

It would be used to treat epilepsy in kids.

The drug is a purified form of cannabis that does not get users high.

Some parents want assurance that existing medical marijuana markets in more than two dozen states won’t be harmed if the drug gets approved.

