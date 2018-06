Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A company in Australia has created the “donug” – it’s basically a chicken nugget donut.

It’s chicken in a ring-shape, covered in panko breadcrumbs, and deep-fried.

And forget dipping, these dohnugs can be slathered in sauce – choices are hot chili, Japanese curry, or a cheesy Dijon.

So far, the donug is only available in Australia, but plans are to bring it stateside pretty soon.